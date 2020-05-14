Vodafone Italia adds Prime Video

Vodafone Italia is now offering its TV customers access to Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.

The Prime Video app has been added to the Vodafone TV Box, expanding the offer of services, which already includes Netflix, YouTube, Now TV, Chili and Infinity.

New customers will get Prime for free for 6 months – including Amazon shopping incentives products and the Prime Video and Prime Reading services.

At the end of the free period, offered by Vodafone Italia, the Amazon Prime subscription will cost €3.99 per month, billed directly on the Vodafone account.

Vodafone TV is accessible to those who activate a new fibre optic network offer, both FTTH and FTTC.

At the end of March, Vodafone Italia had 2 million fibre optic customers, a 23.8 per cent growth year-on-year.

The operator also announced Casa Wireless, the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offer based on the 4G+ network (in the future will use 5G), with the goal of reaching 2,000 municipalities in all Italian regions. Two packages are available – Casa Wireless (up to 30 Mbps for €24.90/month) and Casa Wireless+ (up to 300 Mbps for €29.90/month).