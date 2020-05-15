Netflix acquires The Rock’s Ball and Chain

Superhero movie Ball and Chain – starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt – has been acquired by Netflix.

Loosely based on the 90s comic book of the same name, the film follows a troubled married couple that receive superpowers that only work when they are together.

The film is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Emily V Gordon, best known for her work on 2017 romcom The Big Sick.

Johnson and Blunt will also serve as producers on the project. The pair also co-star in Jungle Cruise – a key release on Disney’s movie schedule this year.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks [the prodco foudned by Johnson] is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life,” said Dwayne Johnson, star, producer, and Co-Founder of Seven Bucks Productions.

“We’re thrilled to continue the evolution of our partnership with Netflix and welcome Ball and Chain into the Seven Bucks universe,” said Dany Garcia, producer on the film and Co-Founder of Seven Bucks Productions. “Our Netflix partnership is rooted in our mutual understanding that investing in the right stories with universal appeal is our number one priority. The incomparable chemistry of our leads and powerful storytelling elements will ignite fans across the globe. We can’t wait to bring this electric story to life.”

“Dwayne and Emily have a chemistry together that is unmatched in our business right now. They are the perfect duo to bring Emily V. Gordon’s electric superhero story to life, and take the world of Ball and Chain to new heights,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Netflix Film. “We couldn’t be happier to be in business with Emily Blunt, as well as continue our relationship with Dwayne, Seven Bucks and Kevin Misher.”

Johnson is also in production on Netflix’s Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and Netflix is currently in development on John Henry and The Statesmen with Johnson attached to star and produce.

A release date for the movie is TBC.