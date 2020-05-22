DAZN extends Bundesliga coverage in Germany, Switzerland

Following the resumption of Bundesliga football last weekend, DAZN has extended its partnership with the DFL to show multiple live matches from the competition on the sports streaming service in Germany and Switzerland, until the end of the season.

Thomas de Buhr, Executive Vice President DAZN DACH, commented: “We look forward to continuing to present the Bundesliga live to all football fans. The next match is [May 22nd], with the highly-anticipated derby in the capital between Hertha BSC and Union Berlin. The health and safety of everyone involved remains our top priority in the preparation and execution of our coverage.”

The Bundesliga continues on DAZN on May 24th, with the game between FC Schalke 04 and FC Augsburg.

Confirmed schedule of live Bundesliga matches available on DAZN:

• MD 27, Friday, 22.5, 20:30: Hertha BSC – 1 FC Union Berlin

• MD 27, Sunday, 24.5, 13:30: FC Schalke 04 – FC Augsburg

• MD 28, Wednesday, 27.5, 18:30: RB Leipzig – Hertha BSC

• MD 29, Friday, 29.5, 20:30: Sport-Club Freiburg – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

• MD 29, Monday, 01.06, 20:30: 1 FC Cologne – RB Leipzig

• MD30, Friday, 05.06, 20:30: Sport-Club Freiburg – Borussia Mönchengladbach

• MD30, Sunday, 07.06, 13:30: SV Werder Bremen – VfL Wolfsburg

• MD31, Friday, 12.06, 20:30: TSG Hoffenheim – RB Leipzig

• MD32, Wednesday, 17.06, 18:30: Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Schalke 04

DAZN will also stream four relegation matches from the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2.

In addition to the live matches, DAZN will continue to provide highlights of all Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 games on the platform, 40 minutes after the final whistle.