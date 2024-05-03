Portugal: DAZN acquires F1 rights

DAZN has acquires the rights to broadcast the Formula 1 World Championship in Portugal starting from 2025 to 2027. This means that the motorsport competition will be back on DAZN after three years of airing on SportTV in the country.

DAZN will broadcast all rounds of the season as well as all sessions, and will also air the feeder championships – Formula 2 and Formula 3 – along with F1 Academy and Porsche SuperCup.

Jorge Pavão de Sousa, general director of DAZN Portugal, commented: “We want to continue the growth of motorsport in Portugal and, above all, continue to value our product for sports fans. The upcoming Formula 1 seasons promise to bring many new features that will have an impact on the competition. Adding the world’s biggest motorsport competition to the best football in Europe is another important step for DAZN to be the reference in sports entertainment with the best content portfolio in Portugal”.

DAZN already holds the F1 broadcasting rights in several countries, including Spain and Japan.