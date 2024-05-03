Curiosity, Estrella FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus

Curiosity, the factual entertainment and media company, and Spanish-language media company Estrella MediaCo are teaming up to launch a series of Spanish-language FAST channels, starting with three new channels coming to Samsung TV Plus this summer. Curiosity and Estrella MediaCo will roll out Curiosity Español, Curiosity Animales and Curiosity Motores, curating content from Curiosity’s library of factual films, series, and specials in Spanish.

“These new FAST channels mark a pivotal moment in Curiosity’s strategy to enhance the accessibility of high-quality factual television to an even broader audience,” said Jay Sodha, Curiosity’s VP of Business Development and Partnerships. “Given Estrella MediaCo’s commitment to deliver the absolute best Spanish-language entertainment to the US Hispanic audience, we are thrilled that Curiosity Español, Curiosity Animales, and Curiosity Motores will be among the first Spanish-language factual channels on the Samsung TV Plus lineup of premium television content.”

“Curiosity’s vast library of world-class documentary content is untapped in the Spanish-language FAST marketplace. This is an innovative partnership that will engage our Hispanic viewers and deliver for our advertising partners,” added René Santaella, Chief Digital and Streaming Officer, Estrella MediaCo.

Featuring films and series including Engineering the Future (Ingenieria Del Futuro), Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (Chimpancés Rescatados del Congo con Jane Goodall), and Classic Cars (Autos Clásicos) the three new FAST channels are Curiosity Español, stacked for binge-watching content from popular genres like history, science, and space; Curiosity Animales, taking viewers up close to the wild animal kingdom; and Curiosity Motores, a joy ride for all types of motor enthusiasts–by land, air, sea, and even space.