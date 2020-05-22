Netflix: ‘Are you still there?’

Netflix has said it will ask customers who have not watched anything in a year or more if they wish to maintain their subscription — and will cancel their subscription if it does not hear back.

The company said it has started reaching out to those who haven’t streamed anything in the 12 months since they became a subscriber to check if they wish to keep their membership. The company said “the last thing we want is people paying for something they’re not using.”

Netflix said these inactive accounts – known as zombie accounts – represent a few hundred thousand users, or less than 0.5 per cent of its base – a fact that the company already factors into its financial guidance.

Netflix has more than 182 million subscribers and says it will make it easy for accounts cancelled to re-join if they want to return, if they do within 10 months will still have their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and account details as they left them.