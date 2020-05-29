Bouygues Telecom Triple Play with Samsung

Samsung France and Bouygues Telecom have announced the launch of the new Bbox Smart TV offer in France.

The offer eliminates the need for a TV decoder in favour of the B.TV + app directly installed into a Samsung 4K Smart TV. Customers will find Bouygues Telecom services there and can also benefit from Samsung Smart TV content.

Once the offer has been subscribed to via Bouygues Telecom, customers will be redirected to a dedicated Samsung page in order to choose the size of the 4K Smart TV they wish to acquire to benefit from the offer.

The TV will also give access to numerous streaming applications including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, OCS, myCANAL, and Apple TV.