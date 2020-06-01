Sky Sports billing resumes June 19

Sky Sports will resume billing its subscribers from June 19th. Customers had been given the option of pausing their subscription in the absence of any live sports as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an update, Sky Sports said: “Live action is returning to Sky Sports! The Premier League has announced that the 19/20 season is set to return on June 17th. If you paused your Sky Sports package, you don’t need to do anything to start enjoying the live action again […] Billing will resume for Sky Sports Golf & Premier League subscribers including those on Complete Sky Sports, single channel packs, and also two, or three channel packs in June. You will not be charged for Sports for any days before June 19th.”

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch 39 exclusive live Premier League games, with a further 25 available more widely via Sky’s free to air Pick Channel. As well as the resumption of the Premier League, the Championship is set to return on June 20th.

Sky also notes that the PGA Tour is due to restart on June 11th. The European Tour will follow, teeing off with the British Masters on July 22nd.

Sky added it is still waiting for announcements regarding the new Formula 1 schedule.

Live sport currently available on Sky Sports in the meantime includes the Australian Rugby League and IndyCar qualifying.