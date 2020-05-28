Premier League resumes June 17

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17th.

Two matches will be played on that date – Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Both fixtures were originally postponed due to the EFL Cup Final and the rearranged Manchester City vs Arsenal game was due to be broadcast live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Every team will have then played 29 matches, and it is expected than the remaining 92 matches will be played out in about 6 weeks, with the first full fixture list being played on the weekend of June 19th – 21st.

Sky Sports News’ Bryan Swanson commented: “A lot can happen in the next three weeks but what clubs now have is that definitive line in the sand, they know what they are aiming for in terms of Project Restart. In the case of four of those clubs, they are playing on June 17, with the rest taking part over the weekend of June 19th, 20th and 21st.”

“The expectation from the Premier League is that the remaining 92 fixtures will be completed in a six-week timeframe. A lot of other items remain under discussion, notably where all the fixtures will be played. The Premier League are also discussing a Plan B – what happens if there is a second peak of the virus and those fixtures cannot be fulfilled at some point throughout June and July? But clubs have that June 17 target to focus on and that is what they will chase,” he added.