Telefónica Germany picks Ericsson 5G

June 2, 2020
Telefónica Germany has chosen Ericsson to build a core for its 5G network of high-performance servers and fibre-optic technologies.

Telefónica says it plans to build an independent 5G core network with full cloud compatibility by next year.

Telefónica supports data traffic for 42 million customers. Components of the core network are tested extensively prior to installation, and the manufacturers of the equipment undergo objective security certification for selected hardware elements according to the requirements of the German government, the operator said.


