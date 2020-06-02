Xperi, TiVo complete merger

Technology and intellectual property licensing specialist Xperi Holding Corporation has confirmed the completion of the merger of Xperi Corporation and streaming market innovator TiVo Corporation, suggesting the move forms a “unique” digital entertainment technology platform and one of the industry’s largest and most diverse IP licensing platforms.

The combined company will operate a number of recognised technology brands, including the TiVo brand for consumer-facing media and entertainment products.

In a time when consumers want personalised and seamless access to entertainment anywhere, anytime and on any device, the combined company will offer consumers a digital entertainment platform featuring an end-to-end entertainment experience, from choice to consumption.

The platform will combine Xperi Corporation’s product offerings in the home, auto and mobile device ecosystems with TiVo’s best-in-class content aggregation, discovery and recommendation engines – creating opportunities for content providers, consumer electronics manufacturers and automotive makers.

The pair say the scale achieved through the combined company will also enable it to invent, develop and deliver technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, ultimately making entertainment more entertaining and smart devices even smarter for tens of millions of individual consumers.

Additionally, the combined company will continue to invest in technologies that expand its intellectual property and bring “new and exciting” inventions to its licensing customers. With a shared track record of creating value through intellectual property licensing, the combined IP portfolio spans more than 11,000 patents and applications, with recurring subscriber-based IP revenue providing important stability and diversification for the business.

“We are proud of the incredible resilience shown by our teams to close this transaction as planned during these challenging times,” declared Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer of Xperi. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead for the combined company to serve our customers, while continuing to deliver long-term cash flow and value to our shareholders.”

“With this combination, we are better positioned to transform the entertainment experience across the home, auto and mobile markets with smarter technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. With the combined expertise of our innovative R&D teams and a broader market TAM, we will be well positioned to achieve even better patent monetisation outcomes, greater cash flow generation and long-term value creation.”