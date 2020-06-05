Pay-TV football war resumes in Spain

Movistar and Orange have resumed their battle to capture subscribers with live football once La Liga resumes in Spain later this month.

Both operators are launching half price packages to attract subscribers and get back those who abandoned the companies as a result of the suspension of La Liga due to Covid-19.

For the operators, football TV subscribers are priority customers as they pay more than others, increasing the ARPU by up to €90 a month.

Movistar is offering its Fusión package, including football, at half price for three months. Fusion Total Plus will cost €89 instead of €169 a month for three months. Fusión Selección Plus Futbol, is reducing its price from €114 to €68 a month and Fusión Selección La Liga/Champions will now cost €65 instead of €99.