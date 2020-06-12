Fallacher named Orange Spain CEO

Jean-Francois Fallacher, current CEO of Orange Polska, will become CEO of Orange Spain from September replacing Laurent Paillassot.

After four years at the helm, Paillassot will leave the company to give a “new orientation to his professional career out of the group”. Paillassot has positioned Orange Spain as the second largest telco operator in Spain after Movistar and ahead of Vodafone.

Fallacher has been working as CEO of Orange in Poland since 2016. Prior to this role he was CEO of Orange in Romania and CEO of Sofrecom, a subsidiary of Orange.

Fallacher will take his new role in Orange Spain at a time when competition is intensifying in the telco market and a fierce fight in the low cost segment is taking place.