Orange Spain and MásMóvil, the second and the fourth largest operators in Spain respectively, have reached an agreement to extend FTTH networks to between 2.2 and 2.7 million homes in the country.

Both companies will share the new accesses for a period of 20 years and will be deployed in the next three years. MásMóvil will deploy up to 750,000 accesses with Orange taking care of the rest.

With the deal, MásMóvil strengthens its position in the market at a time when the company faces a takeover bid.

In a separate deal, MásMóvil has sold one million FTTH accesses to NetCo to receive between €385 and €414 million in cash.