UKTV Play app on Huawei AppGallery

Multichannel programmer UKTV is partnering with technology giant Huawei, with the broadcaster’s on demand app UKTV Play now available to download on the Huawei AppGallery, becoming the first TV on-demand service to launch on the platform in the UK, bringing a host of new entertainment options to Huawei users.

The app is home to some of the UK’s best-loved shows and Huawei users will now be able to stream their favourite programmes from UKTV channels Dave, Yesterday and Drama, as well as browse thousands of TV episodes and bingeworthy box sets from the comfort of their smartphones and tablets.

“We’re always looking to make our shows available to our viewers on as many devices and platforms as possible,” explained Hugo Allen, UKTV Play’s Head of Commercial. “By making the UKTV Play app available in the Huawei AppGallery, we can ensure that all Huawei mobile phone users can enjoy programmes from Dave, Drama and Yesterday wherever and whenever they want.”

Since launching in April 2018, Huawei AppGallery has grown and is now able to offer a secure service to over 26 million monthly active AppGallery users across Europe and 420 million monthly active users globally.

“With over 60,000 apps already integrated with Huawei Mobile Services, we are rapidly building the Huawei AppGallery to offer the first real alternative in ten years,” commented Anson Zhang, Managing Director of the UK Consumer Business Group, Huawei. “We are continuously growing our service to bring our customers more of the apps we know they love, whilst working with some of most innovative developers to create the app store of the future.”

“The launch of UKTV Play on the Huawei AppGallery marks an exciting step for the business. We are thrilled our UK customers can now enjoy instant access to their favourite shows from Dave, Yesterday and Drama channels in an easy and accessible way.”

Huawei AppGallery is the official app distribution platform for Huawei smartphones and tablets, and is the third largest app marketplace in the world. Available in more than 170 countries, Huawei users can easily and securely discover, find and download thousands of apps from around the world.