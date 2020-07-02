Eleven Sports, Mediapro team up

Sports TV channel group Eleven Sports and Spanish multimedia company Mediapro are joining forces on a series of strategic international projects to support the growth of both groups worldwide.

With the sports media industry heavily impacted by Covid-19 over the past few months, the pair will be looking to pull together their expertise and capabilities across the world to boost business growth for both groups and deliver for fans.

To kick off the new collaboration, Mediapro will work with Eleven Sports Belgium on the launch of its new Pro League channels, with the delivery of a state-of-the-art production of the 1A, 1B, Women Super League and the E-Pro League competitions and the sale of the Pro League across the world. Mediapro will operate from Belgium for this project and will hire local staff, as it has done in all territories where Mediapro operates.

“This cooperation with Mediapro that we are starting today is part of our international strategy to strengthen, accelerate and further develop our business on a global scale,” commented Luis Vicente, CEO, Eleven Sports Group. “In a difficult time for the industry, building new partnerships will help us find stronger and innovative solutions to enhance and scale our offering and deliver for fans. We are delighted to amplify our own capabilities with a global player like Mediapro and look forward to working together.”

“We have known Eleven Sports for many years,” added Jaume Roures, CEO, Mediapro. “We regularly work with them in other countries and we know that combining the knowledge and expertise of professionals from both groups can lead us to very interesting projects. Like this one, that we started with Belgian Pro League. We will highlight all our experience to give Belgian fans the best possible experience of the new football channel.”