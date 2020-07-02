Spain: Telefónica scores Champions League rights

Telefónica (Movistar+) has reached a major agreement with UEFA for the broadcasting of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League until the 2023/2024 season.

The top European football club competitions will continue to be part of La Casa del Fútbol in this new cycle.

It is assumed the competition will go ahead as planned next season, but games will likely be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emilio Gayo, Executive President of Telefónica España: “This agreement with UEFA is an important step in Movistar’s strategy linked to the world of sport. Our Movistar+ platform continues to work after three decades to continue making football accessible in our country. A specialised team, the quality of everything surrounding the competition and differential production values are our hallmark. With Movistar, our client will always have the best sport and the latest technology to guarantee an added value entertainment experience, beyond the broadcasts”.

The agreement guarantees Telefónica (Movistar+) all broadcasting rights to the main European competitions for all its customers, both in residential and HORECAS (hotels, restaurants, cafés, public premises, etc.) formats in the territories of Spain and Andorra. Along with the two big competitions at European level, it will be possible to enjoy a major event like the UEFA Super Cup, with the two winners competing at continental level.

The 2021 novelty will be the inauguration of the UEFA Europa Conference League, developed from the UEFA Europa League and which will make these competitions more inclusive among European countries.

Commenting on the deal, Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, said: “UEFA is delighted to be continuing the distribution of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Youth League in Spain with Telefónica, as well as the new European club competition, the UEFA Europa Conference League. This partnership ensures the competitions will continue to receive comprehensive exposure, through the delivery of innovative coverage to football fans in Spain.”