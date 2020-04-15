Spain: Movistar scores Champions League rights

Telefónica’s Movistar will broadcast the Champions League in Spain on an exclusive basis during the 2021-2024 seasons – assuming the tournament is able to resume as normal next season.

The operator has made a €1.1 billion bid for the rights, increasing the price by €360m per season paid by Mediapro in the previous 3 year cycle.

UEFA had expected streaming platform DAZN to also make a bid for the rights, but the company did not make any move due to the coronavirus crisis scuppering its business plans.