Spain: Movistar scores Champions League rights

From David Del Valle in Madrid
April 15, 2020
  •   
  •   
  •   

Telefónica’s Movistar will broadcast the Champions League in Spain on an exclusive basis during the 2021-2024 seasons – assuming the tournament is able to resume as normal next season.

The operator has made a €1.1 billion bid for the rights, increasing the price by €360m per season paid by Mediapro in the previous 3 year cycle.

UEFA had expected streaming platform DAZN to also make a bid for the rights, but the company did not make any move due to the coronavirus crisis scuppering its business plans.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Canal+ scores first-pick Champions League rights
  2. Germany: RTL scores Europa & Conference League rights
  3. Movistar pays €2.4bn for La Liga and Champions League
  4. O2 scores Czech/Slovak Champions League rights
  5. Amazon scores Champions League rights in Germany

You must be logged in to post a comment Login