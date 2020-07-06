Johnsen replacing Nilsson as Tele2 CEO

“With the integration of Com Hem behind us and an ambitious transformation journey ahead, I am pleased that Kjell Morten Johnsen has agreed to join Tele2. His vast experience as a leader in global telecommunications will be a great asset for Tele2, which will continue to thrive under his leadership,” commented Carla Smits-Nusteling, Chairman of the Board.

After six years as CEO of Com Hem and Tele2, Anders Nilsson has decided to step down from his position to focus on other things in life. Kjell Morten Johnsen, previously COO of VEON and Head of Telenor Europe, will replace Nilsson as President and CEO of Tele2 as of September 15th.

“I am honoured by the opportunity to lead Tele2 going forward. The company has a great history as a challenger and innovator in the telecommunications sector and has gone through an impressive transformation journey over the last few years. I see a bright future, and I look forward to being part of Tele2’s journey through both challenges and the great opportunities ahead,” said Johnsen.

“While the Board regrets to see Anders Nilsson leave the company, we respect his decision and would like to thank him for his great contribution to Tele2. Anders’ leadership and devotion made it possible for Tele2 to execute on an impressive transformation in a short time and deliver significant value to all its stakeholders,” added Smits-Nusteling.

Nilsson commented: “It has been six very intense and fantastic years running Com Hem and Tele2. I have however now come to the conclusion that it is time for me to take a break and focus on other things in life for a while. This was not an easy decision as there is no good time to leave a great company, but we have a highly capable and motivated team to make the next chapter of our strategy happen. I will definitely continue to cheer them on from the sideline. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who made this journey possible and supported the team and me. It’s been a true honour.”