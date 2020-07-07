Euskaltel, Orange deal to reach 1.8m homes

Euskaltel, the fifth largest telco in Spain, has reached a new network agreement with Orange that will allow the Basque-Country-based company to reach at least 1.8 million FTTH homes out of the three million planned to be covered by Orange in the coming years.

These FTTH homes are included in the Orange’s plan to reach up to 18 million FTTH households by 2023 in its “bet on the investement in new generation networks in Spain”, according to the company.

This is a new agreement between Euskaltel and Orange that strengthens the position of the former in the market in full expansion now through Virgin Telco with a coverage of 13.5 FTTH homes.