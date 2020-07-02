Euskaltel, Movistar FTTH deal

Spain’s fifth largest telco operator Euskaltel has reached an agreement with Movistar to share the dominant operator’s FTTH network in those areas where the company is not obliged by law to allow third parties to use its infrastructure.

With this 5 year deal, Euskaltel will be able to strengthen its national expansion through Virgin Telco which launched in the market last May aiming to reach 85 per cent of the market and 18.4 million homes.

Euskaltel recently reached a similar deal with Orange to share its networks.