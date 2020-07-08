Sky Q upgrade as Disney+ goes HDR

Sky Q is adding a raft of new features in the biggest change to the set-top-box since launch. A new expanded view UI, new show and sports centres, intuitive smart buttons and improved voice discovery will make it easier for users to browse, find and watch content.

It’s HDR content is also growing, with Disney+ available in HDR for the first time. Changes will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

A full list of the new feature: