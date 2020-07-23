Widgetized Section

Sky launches Sky Cinema Animation

July 23, 2020
Sky Cinema has announced the launch of Sky Cinema Animation – a new permanent channel offering the latest  family-friendly animated movies. The channel is available for all customers at no extra cost effective immediately.

Titles available at launch include recent blockbusters such as Angry Birds 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and How to Train Your Dragon 3 as well as a wide range of movies families may not have discovered yet including Wonder Park, Spy Cat and Astro Kid, and celebrated favourites like Despicable Me 1 & 2.


Sky Cinema Animation is avaible to Sky Cinema subscribers, and through Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV.


