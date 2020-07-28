ITV Studios unveils Fall Festival; shuns MIPCOM

ITV Studios has announced it will not exhibit at MIPCOM this October and will instead launch an extension to its Spring Drama and Formats Festivals. The inaugural ITV Studios Fall Festival, will be a series of virtual content and production sessions for buyers held over three weeks from September 14th.

In addition to providing a dedicated space for buyers to connect with the ITV Studios sales teams, it will include a calendar of screenings as well as interactive and pre-recorded sessions which will enable clients to take a deeper dive into its titles and talent.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director, Global Distribution and Maarten Meijs, President Global Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “The ITV Studios Fall Festival will be an unmissable event for our buyers, from enhanced one-to-one meetings to fully produced content sessions. It will be a fitting extension to our must-attend Spring Drama and Formats Festivals as well as the Non-Scripted Carbon Neutral Factual Screenings launched earlier this year. We promise to deliver it all in the inimitable style our clients are accustomed to, a valuable experience for them as they look to plan their schedules for 2021 and beyond.”

A full calendar of events will be published during August.

The BBC has confirmed that it also won’t be exhibiting at this year’s MIPCOM, which is currently going ahead in Cannes, France.