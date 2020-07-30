ViacomCBS UK appoints Rose as COO

ViacomCBS Networks UK has announced the appointment of Sarah Rose as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the day-to-day running of ViacomCBS’ business in the UK. She will report into Maria Kyriacou, President, ViacomCBS Networks UK and Australia.

Rose will have oversight of all UK business functions including operations, legal and business affairs, finance, HR, communications, research, broadcasting technology and VIS UK. Working alongside Director of Programmes, Ben Frow and Chief Commercial Officer, Arran Tindall, Rose will also play an important role in strategic planning across ViacomCBS’ UK channel portfolio, which includes free-to-air network Channel 5 and pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon. Externally, Rose will be responsible for managing industry and regulatory relationships, including with Ofcom.

Rose joins ViacomCBS from Channel 4, where she was most recently Chief Consumer and Strategy Officer, responsible for Corporate Strategy, Consumer Insight and Data Science. She previously worked in a number of roles across the business, joining originally to launch Channel 4’s groundbreaking VOD service (All4), then moving on to lead Commercial and Business Development before becoming Director of Consumer Insight.

Rose started her career at ITV, where she progressed to General Manager of ITV Digital Channels, responsible for digital channels ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4.

Kyriacou commented: “Sarah has a wealth of expertise in broadcast media and proven experience in successfully driving companies forward. This is a key role in our UK senior leadership team, overseeing the entirety of our operations and ensuring that we function at optimum efficiency. I’m delighted to welcome her on board at what is an exciting time for the business, as we continue to evolve our offering in a fast-moving media landscape.”

Rose added: “I have loved my time at Channel 4 from the first minute to the last, but am ready for a new challenge and I am so excited to have the opportunity to join a business of ViacomCBS’ international stature, and to help steer the growth of its iconic channel and digital brands in the UK.”