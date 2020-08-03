Carson named Director of BBC Scotland

Known as both a content maker and commissioner, and currently Head of Multi-Platform Commissioning for BBC Scotland, Carson will replace Donalda MacKinnon when she steps down as the corporation’s senior figure in Scotland later this year.

In his new position, he will be responsible for leading the 1100-strong BBC Scotland staff across 13 centres who produce content in both English and Gaelic across a range of services for tv, radio and digital platforms.

Tony Hall, Director-General, said:“I’m delighted to see Steve appointed to this important role. He brings with him a combination of excellence in programme making, leadership and the respect and trust of the staff. Steve set up the BBC Scotland Channel brilliantly and I wish him every success in the future.”

Ken MacQuarrie, Director, BBC Nations & Regions, added: “Steve has a wealth of experience from across the broadcasting industry and is hugely respected inside and outside the organisation. A passionate advocate of ambitious quality programming, Steve has an inspirational and exciting vision for the BBC in Scotland and I know he will embrace the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

Carson commented: “I’m honoured and excited to have this opportunity to lead BBC Scotland, a vital public service at the heart of the country’s vibrant creative sector. I’ve got a very hard act to follow in Donalda MacKinnon, an inspirational creative leader who has overseen a significant investment for Scotland including a new channel, the establishment of an advanced technology hub and an enhanced newsroom at a time of budget challenges for the BBC. Working with a talented BBC team and in partnership with the wider creative sector, I’m looking forward to supporting programme makers to make great content that reflects Scotland’s diversity and which can educate, inform and entertain all our audiences.”

He will take up his new role in the autumn.