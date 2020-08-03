Pollard back at CGTN

Nick Pollard, who ran Sky News for a decade, has been rehired by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

The China Global Television Network, which two years ago was forced to register as a foreign agent in the US, has recently been found guilty by Ofcom of breaking UK broadcasting rules on impartiality after allegations that it aired forced confessions. Ofcom is deciding how to punish the TV network, sanctions expected before the end of the year, range up to revoking its licence to broadcast in the UK.

Pollard, who until two years ago was chairman of the regulator’s content board, was first hired by CGTN in 2018, one month after the Chinese broadcaster was told it would face an Ofcom investigation into allegations that it had aired a confession to a crime made under duress. He resigned less than a year later citing concerns over CGTN’s failure to comply with UK rules.

Pollard has now confirmed that he is again working for the Chinese state broadcaster reports the FT.