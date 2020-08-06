Tivùsat to start switchover to DVB-S2/MPEG-4

Italian DTH platform Tivùsat is planning to make a gradual switchover to MPEG-4 starting from December 2020.

The change concerns 15-20 TV channels that now use MPEG-2 and will also involve ditching SD in favour of HD.

Paramount Network made the switch last week, with Sky Italia’s free-to-air channels TV8 and Cielo moving to MPEG-4/HD at the beginning of December 2020.

In January 2021, nearly all Mediaset’s TV channels will follow (La5, Iris, TGCom 24, Cine 34, Italia 2, Mediaset Extra, 20, Boing, Cartoonito, Focus, and Top Crime), with the exception of its flagship channels Canale 5, Rete 4 e Italia 1, which will switch at a later date.

Also changing to the new digital satellite broadcasting standard are La7d and TV2000, possibly La7 as well.

Tivùsat managing director, Alberto Sigismondi, estimates that some 250,000 SD boxes will have to be switched out in order to continue receiving MPEG-4/HD channels.