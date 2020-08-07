Ariane triple launch now August 14

Arianespace plans on returning to its launch schedule on August 14th by taking 3 important satellites into orbit. Its former planned launch was scrubbed because of problems with a main cryogenic stage sensor which has been replaced.

As this is written there is a possibility that the launch could take place on August 13th.

“The progress of operations currently underway at the Final Assembly Building has enabled August 14th to be envisioned as the launch date for Ariane Flight 253 (VA253), with the possibility of an optimisation in the process for the mission to be performed one day earlier,” the Arianespace statement said.

The launch was initially scheduled for July 28th but was delayed until July 31st due to the need to carry out additional technical checks. Arianespace said that the launch was being postponed because of a potential problem of one of the liquid hydrogen tank sensors which is being replaced.

The Ariane 5 launch vehicle’s payload includes the Galaxy 30 broadband satellite, built for the global network operator Intelsat, the MEV-2 satellite servicing ‘space tug’ vehicle and the BSAT-4b satellite that will be used for 4K and 8K television broadcasting to Japan.