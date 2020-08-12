Retuned Freeview losing channels

Freeview viewers are losing channels after planned changes were made to the network.

The company, which runs free digital television in the UK, had pre-warned users that they would likely need to retune their systems on August 12th after transmitters were updated.

However, many customers say their channels have not been fully restored, despite retuning their sets, according to a report from the BBC.

Freeview said anybody experiencing issues should contact them via its advice line.

The changes come after a decision by the government to reallocate some of the airwaves used by Freeview. Those airwaves will now be used to develop new mobile broadband services.