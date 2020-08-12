Telefónica pilots live TV over 5G

From David Del Valle in Madrid
August 12, 2020
Telefónica, along with Intel and Aviwest, is preparing to launch a 5G trial for the transmission of live TV programming, with 5G replacing the traditional mobile TV units.

This will be one of the eight 5G projects to be implemented by the operator in Spain, financed with €40 million from the public entity Red.es.

The 5G pilot for TV includes 5G-connected TV cameras with remote production functionalities in the cloud, reducing costs and improving mobility.


