ViacomCBS streaming bundle on Apple TV+

ViacomCBS has reportedly agreed for the Apple TV+ streaming service to bundle both CBS All Access and Showtime for an additional $9.99, on top of the usual $4.99 monthly charge.
The service will offer subscribers in the US a selection of content from ViacomCBS brands including CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, its Paramount film studio as well as the Showtime and CBS All Access SVoD services.
A subscription to CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month (with no ads) and Showtime is $10.99 per month, so the bundle offer equates to better than half price.
According to reports, which emanated from Bloomberg, the bundle could be introduced as early as next week.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login