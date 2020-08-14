ViacomCBS streaming bundle on Apple TV+

ViacomCBS has reportedly agreed for the Apple TV+ streaming service to bundle both CBS All Access and Showtime for an additional $9.99, on top of the usual $4.99 monthly charge.

The service will offer subscribers in the US a selection of content from ViacomCBS brands including CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, its Paramount film studio as well as the Showtime and CBS All Access SVoD services.

A subscription to CBS All Access costs $9.99 per month (with no ads) and Showtime is $10.99 per month, so the bundle offer equates to better than half price.

According to reports, which emanated from Bloomberg, the bundle could be introduced as early as next week.