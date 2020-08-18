Poly appoints TiVo’s Shull as CEO

Plantronics (Poly), a global communications company that powers human connection and collaboration, has announced the appointment of Dave Shull as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors effective September 8th. Shull succeeds Robert Hagerty, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2020.

Hagerty will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board, and resume his membership on the Nominating and Governance and Strategy Committees, as well as his role as Chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee. Marv Tseu will continue in his role as Vice Chairman of the Board.

“Dave is a technology veteran whose global operations and telecommunications expertise, together with his extensive leadership experience and fresh insights, make him an outstanding leader for Poly,” said Hagerty. “Poly’s rich technology history, diverse end markets ranging from offices and call centers to consumers, and proven focus on excellence in innovation mean that we have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us. The addition of an enthusiastic, creative thinker like Dave is, in the Board’s view, a recipe for long-term success and growth. On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Dave to the Poly family.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world for all of us – especially how we interact and connect with others, both professionally and personally,” said Shull. “Poly has been leading the world for decades in connecting teams wherever and however they want. Its world-class audio, video, and software engineers are focused on creating the best communication endpoints that sound great and deliver amazing video, and are also consistently reliable and manageable for the most demanding users. We expect the fundamental shift to remote work and to the cloud will endure well beyond the pandemic, and the market opportunities created by the work-from-anywhere revolution are significant and exciting. This is a pivotal time in Poly’s history, and I am excited to lead this talented team during this transformational period.”

Shull most recently served as President and CEO of TiVo, leaving the post in June. Prior to leading that he served as CEO of The Weather Channel.