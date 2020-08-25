Crunchyroll adds new membership tiers

Crunchyroll, the anime streaming platform, is introducing new membership tiers alongside additional platform features including offline viewing.

Crunchyroll’s new membership tiers are as follows:

Free: Crunchyroll will continue to be available for free with ad-supported streaming access. Under the AVoD option, new episodes will be available one week after premiere.

Fan: This plan is available for £6.50 per month and includes: Ad-free viewing experience; Full access to Crunchyroll's extensive anime library alongside immediate access to simulcast series day and date with premiere in Japan; Access to Crunchyroll's library of digital manga; Access to one stream

Mega Fan: This plan is available for £7.99 per month and includes: Ad-free viewing experience; Full access to Crunchyroll's extensive anime library alongside immediate access to simulcast series day and date with premiere in Japan; Access to Crunchyroll's library of digital manga; Offline viewing; Access for four concurrent streams

Annual Mega Fan: This plan is available for £79.99 and includes: 16 per cent discount on monthly Crunchyroll Premium, which is billed annually; Ad-free viewing experience; Full access to Crunchyroll's extensive anime library alongside immediate access to simulcast series day and date with premiere in Japan; Access to Crunchyroll's library of digital manga; Offline viewing; Access for four concurrent streams

Updates to the Crunchyroll Android and iOS applications will be rolling out immediatel to give fans access to these new benefits. Not all users will have access right away, but the updated application should be fully available to global fans in early September.