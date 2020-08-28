ZEASN launches WhaleLive AVoD on Philips TVs

ZEASN, a provider of OTT and Smart TV services, has announced the launch of WhaleLive, a new AVoD service on the Philips Smart TV platform providing consumers with free access to a wide selection of news, movies, kids, music, sports, and entertainment channels.

WhaleLive is initially available in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It is planned to roll out to other countries or regions over the coming weeks. WhaleLive is one of the core services from Whale Eco, which will be integrated with other Whale Eco TV brand customers as well.



“We are absolutely thrilled to offer WhaleLive to our users around the world,” said Raymond Chung, Chief Technology Officer at ZEASN. “It is a powerful supplement to traditional broadcast TV channels because it brings together hundreds of different types of live streaming services. Besides, We provide a variety of methods such as Channel List, Smart Launcher, Recommendation, etc. to facilitate users to quickly view and bookmark their favourite live channels. It’s an easier way to enjoy the best free entertainment.”

“The launch of WhaleLive enriches our Whale Ecosystem, making it more comprehensive and complete,” added Jason He, Chief Executive Officer of ZEASN. “ With WhaleLive we bring a new easy way for our content partners to be onboard, we can definitely help them to monetise their diverse content with ease and have a huge impact on the business while serving the needs of our users.”