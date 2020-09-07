Samsung short-throw projector

Samsung Electronics has followed LG Display in offering an ultra short-throw projector.

The design comes in two sizes 130” and 120” (LSP9T and LSP7T) which each generate laser-delivered 4K images. The 130” Premiere model comes with High Dynamic Range 10+ certification and utilises 3 laser devices and a peak brightness of up to 2800 lumens (ANSI).

The model also has a ‘Filmmakers Mode’ which automatically switches into a ‘director’s intent’ mode. Additionally, the projector carries Samsung’s Smart TV options.

Samsung says: “The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed just in front of the wall. It is designed for an easy-to-install set up and sports fabric finishes around its edges to harmonise different environments. The Premiere has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, providing one of the best cinema experiences of projectors on the market today and reduces the need for additional bigger sound equipment in tighter spaces.”



“Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news,” said Jongsuk Chu, EVP/Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.”