FIH and NAGRA launch Watch.Hockey app

The International Hockey Federation (FIH), the world’s governing body for the sport of hockey, and NAGRA, a Kudelski Group company and independent provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, has announced the launch of Watch.Hockey, a fan engagement app that creates a new digital ‘home of hockey’ to the millions of hockey fans, players and officials worldwide.

The Watch.Hockey is available free of charge on the App Store and on Google Play.

The timing of the Watch.Hockey launch coincides with the gradual resumption of international hockey, with the FIH Hockey Pro League re-starting on September 22nd (Germany-Belgium). Through the app, FIH expands support for its global fan base by providing access to live matches on web, mobile and smart TVs. Other features of the app include live scores, results, statistics, personalised content, trending content, new, and access to replays, highlights and archived content.

“Our fans and community are at the centre of everything that we do, and now we can bring the sport that unites all of us to them in an innovative way to enable a new level of engagement. Launching Watch.Hockey in the current context makes it particularly meaningful. I encourage the global hockey community to download the app now and start enjoying its rich, diverse and exciting content. I want to thank our partner NAGRA, whose teams have been by our side all these months to make this project a reality”, said FIH CEO Thierry Weil.

“We applaud the FIH for reaching this milestone and giving a new dimension to the sport of hockey in a time of so much change, when engaging with fans, players and the hockey community at large is more important than ever before,” added Jean-Luc Jezouin, SVP Sales Development for NAGRA. “We are grateful to be a part of the return of hockey to the pitch, bring the best hockey content to millions of fans worldwide, and deliver a digital platform to help hockey grow and prosper.”