Arqiva auctions media/broadcast equipment

Broadcast and transmission facilities company Arqiva is auctioning surplus equipment of more than 500 lots of media and broadcasting kit on October on 22nd and 23rd.

The auctioneer handling the sale is Peaker Pattinson Auctioneers. The auction will be held at Arqiva’s Narcot Lane, Chalfont St Peter, Gerrards Cross, UK site.

Arqiva says the sale is of surplus equipment available due to the reorganisation of its broadcast support facilities. The sale includes a great deal of equipment from its former Feltham studio facilities.

The items include Custom Consoles, monitor speakers, monitors, LCD TVs, audio monitoring unit, Videotek waveform monitors, digital recorders, video and audio signal analysers, Miranda playout servers, Ericsson professional receivers, Tektronix video measurement equipment, Miranda imagestore, etc.