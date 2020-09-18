HBO Max to celebrate Batman Day

HBO Max will mark Batman Day, which this year falls on September 19th, with a number of social media activities, free digital comics, and access to a huge library of Batman series and films from the DC library.

In a press statement, the US streamer said: “Fans of all ages around the world can embrace their inner Caped Crusader and participate in a variety of activities to celebrate the timeless DC Super Hero. And what would Batman Day be without the iconic Bat-Signal?! Fans can learn how to build their very own through how-to videos and activity kits and share their own version of the Bat-Signal on social media.”

The full list of both live action and animated Batman movies and series available to stream on HBO Max on September 19th: