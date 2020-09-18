HBO Max to celebrate Batman Day
By Nik Roseveare
September 18, 2020
HBO Max will mark Batman Day, which this year falls on September 19th, with a number of social media activities, free digital comics, and access to a huge library of Batman series and films from the DC library.
In a press statement, the US streamer said: “Fans of all ages around the world can embrace their inner Caped Crusader and participate in a variety of activities to celebrate the timeless DC Super Hero. And what would Batman Day be without the iconic Bat-Signal?! Fans can learn how to build their very own through how-to videos and activity kits and share their own version of the Bat-Signal on social media.”
The full list of both live action and animated Batman movies and series available to stream on HBO Max on September 19th:
- Batman, 1989
- Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
- Batman vs. Dracula, The, 2005
- Batman vs. Robin, 2015
- Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
- Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
- Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
- Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
- Batman: The Killing Joke, 2016 (HBO)
- Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
- Batman: Year One, 2011
- Beware the Batman, 2013
- Harley Quinn (S1 & S2), 2019
- JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
- Joker 2019 (HBO)
- Justice League (2017), 2017
- Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
- Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
- Justice League: Doom , 2012
- Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
- Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
- Justice League: War, 2014
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
- Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
- Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
- Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
- Suicide Squad, 2016
