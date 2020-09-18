HBO Max to celebrate Batman Day

By Nik Roseveare
September 18, 2020
HBO Max will mark Batman Day, which this year falls on September 19th, with a number of social media activities, free digital comics, and access to a huge library of Batman series and films from the DC library.

In a press statement, the US streamer said: “Fans of all ages around the world can embrace their inner Caped Crusader and participate in a variety of activities to celebrate the timeless DC Super Hero. And what would Batman Day be without the iconic Bat-Signal?! Fans can learn how to build their very own through how-to videos and activity kits and share their own version of the Bat-Signal on social media.”

The full list of both live action and animated Batman movies and series available to stream on HBO Max on September 19th:

  • Batman, 1989
  • Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998
  • Batman & Robin, 1997
  • Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017
  • Batman Begins, 2005
  • Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
  • Batman Forever, 1995
  • Batman Returns, 1992
  • Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, 2016
  • Batman vs. Dracula, The, 2005
  • Batman vs. Robin, 2015
  • Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017
  • Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014
  • Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
  • Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, 2016
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
  • Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
  • Batman: The Killing Joke, 2016 (HBO)
  • Batman: Under the Red Hood, 2010
  • Batman: Year One, 2011
  • Beware the Batman, 2013
  • Harley Quinn (S1 & S2), 2019
  • JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014
  • Joker 2019 (HBO)
  • Justice League (2017), 2017
  • Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016
  • Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010
  • Justice League: Doom , 2012
  • Justice League: Gods and Monsters, 2015
  • Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013
  • Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008
  • Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015
  • Justice League: War, 2014
  • Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013
  • Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015
  • Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018
  • Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2016
  • Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016
  • Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013
  • Suicide Squad, 2016

