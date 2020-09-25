BBC Sounds audio app on Freeview Play

Humax has announced that the BBC Sounds app, which features more than 80,000 hours of audio from the BBC, is now available on its Freeview Play Recorders.

BBC Sounds can be accessed via the Explore Freeview Play interface on Channel 100, on the Humax FVP-5000T and FVP-4000T models, giving viewers access to live and on demand BBC radio channels, podcasts and music mixes, all through one easy-to-use app on their TV.

The BBC Sounds app gives listeners another way to access live and on demand radio from the BBC’s 18 national and 40 local stations, music mixes curated by experts, artists and special guests, and a wide range of podcasts. The shows, podcasts and music mixes are all free to play, with no advertisements.