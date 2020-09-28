Discovery backs GB News channel

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil is launching a 24-hour news channel to rival those offered by the BBC and Sky.

Neil will be the face and chairman of GB News, bringing to an end of his relationship with the BBC, where he has worked regularly since the 1990s.

As well as being appointed chairman and broadcaster, the former Sunday Times editor, and executive chairman of Sky Television at launch, will host a flagship evening programme. The management team will also include Angelos Frangopoulos (ex-Sky Australia) John McAndrew (ex-Sky News) as director of news and programming.

The 71-year-old Neil said: “GB News is the most exciting thing to happen in British television news for more than 20 years. We will champion robust, balanced debate and a range of perspectives on the issues that affect everyone in the UK, not just those living in the London area.”

Meanwhile, Discovery has been revealed as the lead investor in the channel. GB News is seeking to initially raise between $55 million and $65 million before launch – and Discovery is said to have already invested around a quarter of the capital.