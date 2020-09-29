Zapi OTT rolls out in Spain

Mirada, a provider of integrated software solutions for Digital TV operators and broadcasters, has announced the commercial launch of Zapi in Spain, a new OTT-based pay-TV platform developed by Mirada for Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores (PMO).

PMO is a company created by multiple Spanish local telecommunications services providers, which unifies the country’s cable industry under a common pay-TV platform, aiming to become one of the foremost TV platforms in Spain. Since the contract win, announced on September 4th 2019, Mirada has been working to deliver content across PMO’s networks to existing subscribers through a pure OTT solution.

The Zapi OTT service allows subscribers to watch content through an app for Smart TVs, laptops, and Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, but importantly, the Zapi OTT solution is being provided to customers on Android TV STBs, currently the most in-demand STBs within today’s market. Utilising Mirada’s custom launcher for Android TV, consumers will not only benefit from the market-leading features of Mirada’s Iris technology, but also from the advantages of an Android STB solution, such as Google’s Play store, with its wide variety of apps. Also, with the custom launcher being based on Mirada’s Iris and Zapi’s brand identities, rather than a generic user interface, both Zapi and Mirada aim to increase brand value.

This is Mirada’s biggest European launch of its Iris solution with custom launcher for Android TV STBs, and, over time, is expected to reach at least 600,000 subscribers.

All the features of Mirada’s Iris technology will be available across Zapi customers’ devices, including content discovery, catch-up, start-over, timeshift, personalised recommendations, cloud DVR and more. PMO will also have access to insights through LogIQ, Mirada’s data analytics platform. This project is in line with Mirada’s bring-your-own-device (BYOD) strategy, which focuses on providing the Iris multiscreen technology across all major consumer electronics devices in order to serve the ever-increasing demand for content on all platforms. Following the initial launch, Mirada will continue working to deploy PMO’s OTT service across more devices.



José Carrillo, CTO of Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, commented: “The TV service that we are launching today represents a significant leap in the quality that our customers receive. From now on, they will enjoy our television however, whenever and wherever they want. The wide variety of devices supported by Mirada Solution improves the user’s experience since it is unnecessary to change from one device to another to enjoy the service. Also, Zapi is the first OTT television platform in Spain that, besides offering general content, focuses on local content, completely exclusive for the user.”

José Luis Vázquez, CEO of Mirada, added: “We are proud to announce yet another commercial launch of our Iris solution, this time with Spain’s Plataforma Multimedia de Operadores, owner of one of Spain’s largest TV platforms. Our ability to provide the customer with the solution for a wide range of devices, including Android TV-based STBs, is a source of particular pride. We are certain it will help Zapi to substantially differentiate itself from the competition, offering a product that is in high demand without compromising brand identity or the user’s experience. As our acclaimed Iris technology is being deployed in ever more markets across the globe, it is becoming increasingly recognised for its versatility and quality.”