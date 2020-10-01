Deegan named CEO of Vodafone Spain

From David Del Valle in Madrid
October 1, 2020
From November 1st, Colman Deegan will be the new CEO of Vodafone Spain, joining the Vodafone Group Executive Committee.

Deegan will replace Antonio Coimbra who will become a Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Spain.

Deegan joined Vodafone in 1998. He has held senior roles in group Finance & M&A as well as CFO roles in Vodafone India and Italy. In 2016 he became CEO of Vodafone Turkey.

Coimbra leaves his post after eight years, turning the company into a fully converged operator. Prior to CEO in Spain, Coimbra was CEO of Vodafone Portugal.

The new CEO will have to deal with a possible consolidation with Masmovil and fierce competition from Movistar and Orange.


