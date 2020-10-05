Movistar Play momentum in LatAm

Telefónica is increasing penetration in the pay-TV market in Latin America with its Movistar Play streaming platform, the third most widely watched service on the continent (excluding Brazil) after Claro Streaming and DirecTV.

According to El Economista, Movistar Play is leading pay-TV in Peru with a share of 62 per cent and 1.6 million subscribers with plans to end the year with 2 million. It offers a wide choice of TV channels including TV series, documentaries and local films.

In Chile, Movistar Play has a market share of 18 per cent in its two versions, Light and Full with up to 56 TV channels, TV series, cinema and sports.

In Colombia, Movistar Play has a 12 per cent share with an offer of 62 TV channels, Netflix, and 3,500 titles of TV series, cinema and documentaries. In Argentine and Mexico, the platform is also present with sport, TV series, documentaries content in its offer.