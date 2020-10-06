Vodafone Spain launches unlimited package

Vodafone Spain aims to turn Spanish households into smart homes with customers “always connected and safe”.

With this objective, Vodafone has launched a new convergent package called Vodafone One Hogar Ilimitable that includes unlimited data with the fastest speed, telephony with added value services, TV with over 100 TV channels and 40,000 VoD titles, and smart home services at a fixed price.

Customers will be able to surf the net at 5G speed or via optic fibre at 600 Mbps or 1 Gbps with over 25 different devices connected simultaneously.

The package includes a Super Wifi network and allows customers to use the same phone number on all devices for calls and data with the service OneNumber.

The TV offer, as well as the aforementioned 100 TV channels and 40,000 VoD titles, also includes services like HBO España and Amazon Prime Video, as well as a 4k STB.

The convergent package also offers Secure Net and IoT services like V-Home Mini and CarConnect for all connectivity at home and even in the car.