Blackpills to hit 15 countries in Q1 2020

French SVoD service Blackpills has announced its platform will be available in France before the end of 2020 on four additional IPTV platforms; SFR, Bouygues, Orange, Free as well as on OTT service Molotov, smartphones, tablets and STBs.

An international roll-out into 15 countries is set for Q1 2021.

Dedicated to short form content, the service, founded in 2017 by Patrick Holzman (ex-Canalplay), Daniel Marhely (ex-Deezer) and Iliad’s tycoon Xavier Niel has signed new distribution agreements with telcos in France and globally with brands including Telenet, Voo, Movistar-Telefónica, Vodafone, Hot, Cablevision.

Initially a freemium model, Blackpills moved to SVoD and distribution by telecom platforms in 2019, claiming some four million users in France, the US, Canada and Mexico, including more than two million across Europe.

The platform targets international expansion in 2021 in Latin and South America and the Middle East.

Blackpills offers original short form series, and has produced more than 60 from its bases in Los Angeles, Paris and Tel Aviv, including Playground by Luc Besson and Junior by Zoe Cassavetes.

The platform has also produced original content Bonding for Netflix and concluded a worldwide distribution deal with YouTube for docuseries Resist.