iPlayer adds classic comedy box sets

More classic comedy box sets are coming to BBC iPlayer. From October 24th, viewers will be able to watch every episode of Richard Curtis and Dawn French’s celebrated sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley, the critically acclaimed The Royle Family and the sketch show that made a star of its star, The Catherine Tate Show.

In the coming weeks those box sets will be joined by even more classic comedy shows, including every episode of historical sitcom Blackadder, starring Rowan Atkinson (from November 14th), and Kathy Burke’s anarchic turn in Gimme Gimme Gimme (from November 12th).



Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, says: “On BBC iPlayer you can enjoy some of the best comedies ever alongside many fantastic new series. You’ll now be able to put your feet up and relax in the company of Geraldine Granger, Jim Royle, Lauren Cooper and Baldrick. Whoever you are, there’s a comedy for you with a bigger selection than ever before on BBC iPlayer.”

The new additions join a wide selection of classic comedy box sets already available on iPlayer, including French And Saunders, Absolutely Fabulous, The Kumars At No.42, Gavin & Stacey, The Thick Of It and The Real McCoy.