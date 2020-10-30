Extreme E on Virgin Media TV in Ireland

Extreme E, the new electric off-road racing series, has confirmed a partnership with Virgin Media Television to broadcast its sport in Ireland.

The live race action from the five-event Season 1 race calendar commencing in March 2021, and taking place in incredible environments including arctic, desert, rainforest, glacier, and coastal, will air on Virgin Media Television in Ireland alongside a variety of highlights shows.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, commented: “Extreme E is a totally new sport for purpose which stands for electrification, environment and equality. It’s going to be an incredible adventure, unlike anything seen before, and we look forward to giving Virgin Media Television viewers a front row seat to all the action.”

The programmes will not only focus on the racing, but also showcase the benefits of low carbon solutions we can all take for the planet such as the adoption of electric vehicles. There will also be a focus on the long-term positive impact Extreme E is hoping to have on the environment via its race location-specific Legacy Programmes, which include planting one million mangroves in Senegal, youth climate education in Greenland, and supporting reforestation and agroforestry projects in the Amazon.

Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport at Virgin Media Television, added: “We are delighted to be part of this exciting project and to offer Virgin Media Television viewers an ever-increasing portfolio of top-class sporting action”

The agreement with Virgin Media Television is the latest in a long line of broadcast partnerships already announced by Extreme E, including BBC (UK), Discovery (Europe and North America), FOX Sports (United States, Canada and the Caribbean), FOX Sports Asia (Southeast Asia), FOX Sports Australia, ESPN Africa, Mediaset (Italy), Sony India (Indian subcontinent), TVNZ (New Zealand), RTM (Malaysia), Dubai Sports (Middle East), RDS (Canada), China Sports Zhibo.tv (China), RTL 7 (The Netherlands), ORF (Austria), Arena Sport (Balkans) and BTRC (Belarus).

Further sporting, broadcast and partnership announcements will follow in the coming weeks.