DTG releases D-Book 12.5

The DTG has released the latest version of the D-Book, the only standard universally deployed in around 6 million TV receivers each year. Created with industry and updated annually, it sets out the technical interoperability requirements for digital terrestrial television in the UK, underpinning Freeview, YouView, Freesat, EE TV, BT TV and TalkTalk TV.

Each iteration of the D-Book standard and DTG Testing test regime help ensure a level of reliability and quality of experience unmatched by any horizontal TV platform in the world. Underpinned by the seamless interoperability services with televisions, set-top boxes and recorders delivering new levels of performance on the Freeview Platform.

In support of the increased resolution on displays, D-Book 12 ensured all future TVs would support resolutions of HD or above by removing standard definition (SD) receiver profiles. This evolution continues in D-Book 12.5, mainly reflected in the “SI (service information) Rules of Operation” chapter. D-Book 12.5 has an update of the Errata of the HbbTV Specification. In addition, an overhaul of the structure has improved navigation throughout the document with an effort to unify language, and the layout-this edition is called ‘D-Book 12.5’.

The DTG welcomes contributions from members on the evolution towards hybrid distribution systems which will feed into the development of future D-Books. The DTG continues to ensure European and international harmonisation wherever possible while meeting the needs of the rapidly developing and highly successful UK TV market.

Richard Lindsay-Davies, CEO of the DTG, said: “A world-first when first published, the DTG D-Book is the culmination of over 25 years of industry collaboration that ensures every UK citizen can enjoy great British television. More importantly than ever, in this extraordinary year, we continue to bring together brilliant engineers from across the sector. Ensuring that viewers can enjoy the exciting range of content, reliably in the best quality possible, across a wide range of consumer electronics devices.”

Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director, Freeview, added: “The DTG D-Book continues to ensure every television, and Freeview Play recorder and set-top box gives the best possible TV experience to viewers across the UK”