Viu expands MENA offering

OTT service Viu has tied up programming from FOX+ and is now offering an expanded service for MENA viewers.

Viu is Hong Kong-based and backed by PCCW. It is available in 16 markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East including Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and South Africa. As of June 2020 Viu had over 36 million monthly active users. It launched in January 2016.

Viu says the FOX+ collaboration is another step on the brand’s growth journey and reinforces its vision of creating engaging and diverse content and bringing quality international content to its audiences.

The expansion means that more than 300 Western titles will be available on Viu, with close to 100 hours of new content being added each month. Viewers will have access to content from FOX+ including the latest TV series, lifestyle shows, Hollywood blockbusters, inspiring documentaries and kids’ programming.

Viu’s library of international titles which includes Arabic, Korean, Pakistani, Indian, Pinoy, Spanish, Turkish and Russian series and films.

Available to Viu Premium members in the MENA region, the FOX+ content will feature a range of movies, TV series and documentaries across five FOX+ categories: FOX Series, a library of US dramas and comedies; FOX Cinema, providing popular Hollywood movies and franchises from 20th Century Fox productions across different genres; FOX Life, popular lifestyle shows dedicated to food, home, fashion, leisure and travel and reality TV; National Geographic, providing leading documentaries; and Baby TV, home of baby and toddler entertainment.

Viewers can sign up for Viu’s free service which allows the first episode of the FOX+ Premium tier to be watched.